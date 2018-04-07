Expand / Collapse search
Man involved in Jaime King car attack pleads not guilty

Associated Press
A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to endangering actress Jaime King‘s son by smashing the windows of her car.

City News Service says Paul Floyd entered pleas Friday to vandalism, battery and cruelty to a child by endangering health.

Beverly Hills police say King’s 4-year-old son was inside her Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday when Floyd began kicking and jumping on two cars.

jamie king2_backgrid

Jamie King's 4-year-old son was hit by glass after a man allegedly attacked a car he was in.  (Backgrid)

Prosecutors say he jumped on the hood of the parked Mercedes, breaking the front and rear windows. The boy was hit by shattered glass but wasn’t hurt. King has said he was terrified by the attack.

Police quickly arrived and arrested Floyd. He could face up to five years in jail if convicted.

King has appeared in the films “Pearl Harbor” and “Sin City” and has a role in the forthcoming “Ocean’s 8.”