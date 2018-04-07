Brooke Burke files for divorce from husband David Charvet

Brooke Burke filed for divorce from husband David Charvet after six years of marriage on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, ET can confirm.

The TV host and "Dancing With the Stars" season 7 champion started dating Charvet, a French actor and singer, in 2006, and the pair married in St. Bart’s in August 2011. They share an 11-year-old daughter, Heaven Rain, and a 10-year-old son, Shaya Braven. In her filing, Burke proposes that the couple share joint physical and legal custody of their kids, and asks the that the court reserve the right for the future determination of spousal support.

Burke, who is also mother to two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, from her first marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher -- last shared a Instagram pic with her husband back in October 2017. The couple's date of separation is listed as Jan. 23, 2018 in Burke's divorce filing.

The pair did attend an Operation Smile benefit with their kids in Park City, Utah, in March, though Burke was spotted without her wedding ring at the event.

The 46-year-old former "DWTS" host spent time with her kids over the recent Easter weekend, sharing a sweet pic with Heaven and Shaya at the Candytopia exhibit in Santa Monica, California.

“In love with these 2!” she captioned the shot. “how sweet it is.”

In 2017, Burke opened up about her first divorce to New You, saying, “I regret having a marriage that didn’t work, because divorce is ‘forever’ for children. I regret that my two oldest daughters have to grow up knowing that sometimes a family falls apart.”

“That’s my heartbreaking life lesson,” she added. “But I’m happy that they can see love now.”

