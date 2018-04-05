'Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps talks rocky year, co-star's wild wardrobe malfunction and starting over after rehab

Luann de Lesseps has finally found her Zen. After a hectic year dealing with a highly publicized divorce from Tom D'agostino, getting arrested and then going rehab plus a wild cabaret show, the "Real Housewives of New York" star said she has finally gotten a fresh start.

“I think one of the biggest things that have changed since everything went down is that I’ve found my passion,” De Lesseps told Fox News at the posh Seville Restaurant at the James Hotel, where the "Real Housewives of New York" cast members gathered to celebrate the premiere of the new season and a decade of the long-running Bravo reality show.

No longer drinking and starting fresh with a whole new outlook on life, de Lesseps said she has found solace in re-discovering her roots and has found her voice again with her #CountessAndFriends cabaret at New York’s Feinstein's/54 Below.

The raved-about show has also featured some tantalizing moments, including the headline-making incident when "ROHNY" cast-mate Sonja Morgan joined de Lesseps on stage and dropped the front of her dress.

“I had no idea – I turned around and I was like what’s going on over here? And the funniest part is – as her dress is falling off, I’m [singing] ‘Money Can’t Buy You, Class,’ in front of her trying to cover her snatch. I’m the snatch guard once again.”

Morgan chimed in later and expressed her admiration for her close friend who has used the stage to bounce back.

“What Luann does well are those Broadway hits and here she has come full circle,” Morgan told us. “I have really been inspired by her. She is making the changes and not blaming other people, and I think her family is very proud of her. In fact, I know they are.”

De Lesseps has been shocked by the success of the now sold out show, she said, which she recently had to add more dates to.

“I thought people would want to come, but I didn’t think it would be like this,” she said. “I’ve been putting all of my energy into creating a show and it’s really what I needed, being able to focus on something else. It was like a Godsend that I had that.”

The reality star also revealed another project that she has been working on: "A dance single with Jake Shears from the Scissor sisters," she said.

The star also admitted that while she has been keeping busy, she has not been on the prowl for a new man.

“I’m just doing me. You know, doing yoga, focusing on my show. Not drinking – you lose a little weight,” the star joked.

De Lesseps’ friend and the evening’s host Ramona Singer said she is also not dating anyone currently.

“I’m really not dating right now. I am all about creating my business, which I have – Ageless by Ramona,” she said.

But when she does decide to go back on the market, Singer said she has a solid list of qualifications.

“What I need is a man who is warm, considerate, giving, has a great sense of humor, can live in the moment and doesn’t hold grudges,” she explained. “Someone who has also been married before because I’ve been married before and shows commitment.”

Similar to Singer and De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, who recently broke up with her long-time boyfriend Adam Kenworthy, said she was taking a break from the dating scene to focus on herself.

“I’m not on dating apps. I’m not swiping,” she said, “I enjoy being single, and I find that I am my most creative and authentic self when I am single, which is hard because I do like to have a partner, but I am not rushing into another relationship.”

But with the new season of the show underway, viewers can expect to see some dating and relationship drama. When asked if it was difficult to re-watch her crazy year back, de Lesseps said, “It was hard to go through that, so the second time should be a little easier because I’ve already been through that. I’ve already lived it.”

The star then added that after 10 seasons on the show, she said regretted “nothing.”

“All of those things got to me where I am today.”