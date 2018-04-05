Blake Lively infuriated by paparazzi pics snapped of her daughter

Blake Lively was livid when she saw paparazzi pictures of her daughter James surface online that were snapped by a photographer lurking outside Martha Stewart’s big Easter bash on Sunday — and her team has urged publications to remove the offending images.

Pics of Lively and her adorable 3-year-old appeared on the websites of publications from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar after Stewart hosted the Easter party at her Bedford, NY, estate.

Her guests included Lively as well as chef Daniel Boulud and W Magazine editor Stefano Tonchi and all their kids.

An Easter egg hunt included 270 eggs, we hear, from Stewart’s own hens, and the food was by Stewart and chef Pierre Schaedelin.

But pics of Lively and James arriving popped up all over the internet.

Lively’s spokesperson told us: “The photos were taken by a man hiding outside of a private party, which is disturbing on many levels. We appreciate all magazines, websites and publications who are standing by protecting the privacy of children and vowing to cut off the supply chain to help end the stalking of children.”

A link to a Bazaar story with the images was taken down, while a Vogue.com story titled “Blake Lively and Daughter James Wear Epic Twinning Hairstyles at Martha Stewart’s Easter Brunch” has been redirected to a style story on Lively from February without her child.

James’ face is pixelated out on Elle’s site, and an article on Cosmo cropped James out of the photos.

The girl was photographed on a 2017 movie set and with her mom and dad, Ryan Reynolds, at his induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.