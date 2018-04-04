New York 'Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps says rehab saved her life

Luann de Lesseps’ life is back on top after hitting rock bottom following a disorderly intoxication arrest and a rehab stint for alcohol abuse in December.

“At this point in my life, I don’t want to drink, nor do I have interest in drinking,” the “Real Housewives of New York” star-turned-cabaret singer told Extra. “Rehab saved my life. It was the best thing that I could do for myself and I’m so glad I did that.”

Prior to rehab, de Lesseps had been drinking seven alcoholic beverages a day, she told People.

“I would start with a martini and maybe have two martinis, and then get into the wine at dinner,” said de Lesseps, 52. “Then I’d have a little bit of vodka soda going out.”

“I would have the hair-of-the-dog drink the next day, and drink more, and it didn’t feel good. Alcohol just stopped working for me,” she continued.

In December, the reality star was taken into custody after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room with a man. She also was booked for resisting arrest and making threats against a public servant. She soon entered rehab to receive treatment.

The star at the time blamed the arrest on “long-buried emotions.”

“I’ve learned a lot,” de Lesseps added. “It was a rough thing to go through personally and embarrassing and something that I’m not proud of. I’m not perfect, I screwed up and I hope that people can see that.”

With the support of friends, family and “RHONY” co-stars, de Lesseps is rising to the top again with her one-woman show.

“I found my calling, which is the cabaret show,” she said. “It encompasses everything I like to do. I love to sing, I love to tell jokes and I love to hold court and be the hostess. Cabaret is the perfect venue for me.”

