Fleetwood Mac song from 1977 charts following spike in popularity from viral meme

A Fleetwood Mac tune from the 1977 album “Rumors” is charting after it was part of a meme posted on Twitter late last month.

Billboard reported Tuesday that “Dreams” is on the Hot Rock Songs chart in the No. 14 slot, the company said.

The track -- which hit the top spot in June 1977 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- was used in a March 22 post by Twitter user @bottledfleet, the report explained.

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can't even dance to it,” @bottledfleet wrote at the time. “Me, an intellectual:”

Included was a video that showed the Golden Girls dance team from Alcorn State University showing off their moves to the song.

The video has garnered more than 6 million views as of Wednesday evening.

As for the current top song on the Hot Rock Songs chart?

That's the Imagine Dragons tune "Whatever It Takes" -- which was included on the group's 2017 album "Evolve."