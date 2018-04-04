Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music

Fleetwood Mac song from 1977 charts following spike in popularity from viral meme

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
A Fleetwood Mac tune from the 1977 album “Rumors” is charting after it was part of a meme posted on Twitter late last month, Billboard reported Tuesday. Pictured are band members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

A Fleetwood Mac tune from the 1977 album “Rumors” is charting after it was part of a meme posted on Twitter late last month, Billboard reported Tuesday. Pictured are band members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.  (REUTERS)

A Fleetwood Mac tune from the 1977 album “Rumors” is charting after it was part of a meme posted on Twitter late last month. 

Billboard reported Tuesday that “Dreams” is on the Hot Rock Songs chart in the No. 14 slot, the company said.

The track -- which hit the top spot in June 1977 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- was used in a March 22 post by Twitter user @bottledfleet, the report explained. 

STELL PARTON: I'M MORE THAN JUST DOLLY'S KID SISTER

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can't even dance to it,” @bottledfleet wrote at the time. “Me, an intellectual:”

Included was a video that showed the Golden Girls dance team from Alcorn State University showing off their moves to the song.

The video has garnered more than 6 million views as of Wednesday evening.

As for the current top song on the Hot Rock Songs chart?

That's the Imagine Dragons tune "Whatever It Takes" -- which was included on the group's 2017 album "Evolve." 