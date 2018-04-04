Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari gushes about her in loving Instagram post

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was so excited to gush about his woman, he couldn't wait until Wednesday.

The singer's boyfriend took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his love for his girlfriend by sharing a picture of Spears with the caption, “Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me women crush (not only on Wednesday’s) but every day."

Asghari ended the caption with the hashtag, #shehumblesme.

Spears met the personal trainer and model back in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, but the couple kept quiet about their budding relationship in the beginning.

After Asghari posted a photo of himself with Spears at a restaurant but quickly deleted it that November, a month later, a source revealed to People that the couple was in the process of "getting to know each other." The couple then rang in 2017 at Catch LA and confirmed romance rumors after the pop star posted an image of the two dining at the trendy restaurant for the holiday.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

But the couple's relationship didn't bloom right away. Spears admitted in a January 2017 radio interview that she didn't reach out to Asghari until five months after meeting him on the set of her music video.

In the interview, the singer said, “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him. He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Most recently the couple spent Valentine's Day with Spears' two sons, Jayden and Sean, in a $30 million Malibu mansion.

Their romance comes as Spears is reportedly in the middle of a court battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

According to Us Weekly, former backup dancer is requesting $20,000 more a month in child support “to recognize the sacrifices he’s made,” a source told the mag.

But Spears, whose Las Vegas "Pieces of Me" show residency brought in more than $137 million, is reportedly annoyed with her ex-husband's request.

“She’s angry Kevin is asking for more money because she pays for everything,” said the source. "Those boys are her world. She is an amazing mother.”