Lisa Rinna's model daughter opens up about eating disorder struggle

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s 16-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray, opened up about her past struggle with an eating disorder.

“I feel comfort with finally posting something I wish I was confident enough to post long ago,” the model wrote on Instagram Saturday. “I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this.”

Gray, who previously modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and Dennis Basso, revealed she was “not okay” both physically and mentally this time last year.

“I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us,” she explained.

Though Amelia didn’t delve too much into her past, she addressed a turning point which prompted her recovery.

“I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself,” Amelia explained. “My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me.

While Amelia hopes her story will help others, the battle has not been one without complications.

“I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life,” she shared. “I still have an extremely healthy lifestyle and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.”

Rinna and Hamlin’s eldest child, Delilah Belle, 19, is also a model.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.