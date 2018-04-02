Kendra Wilkinson hints at split with Hank Baskett after 9 years of marriage

Kendra Wilkinson hinted on Monday she and Hank Baskett will be splitting up after being married for nearly nine years.

"10 years. I did everything I could," Wilkinson, 32, announced in a tearful video on her Instagram story. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him.

In the video, she said she will always have love for her ex.

“My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will,” she continued.

Life is precious A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

"Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you," she said.

Wilkinson also posted a cryptic tweet on Monday: “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Wilkinson, 32, got married to Baskett, 35, in June 2009. They have two children together — Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3. The former Playboy model revealed in recent months the pair were having marital problems. Last week, the reality star posted a series of selfies with heartbreaking captions. She was also not wearing her wedding ring.

Wilkinson rose to fame on E!'s "Girls Next Door," which followed three live-in girlfriends of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

She moved out of the Playboy Mansion to marry Baskett, but their marriage was plagued with rumors of Baskett cheating. The former NFL player allegedly had an affair while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter. The couple remained together, determined to make their marriage work despite the cheating scandal.

Sources also told E! News that Wilkinson and Baskett have been having problems for years.

“Things have been at an all-time low recently," a source told E! News. "Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon. She wants to make sure she is making the right decision for her family, but has truly hit a breaking point."