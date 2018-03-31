Expand / Collapse search
Miley Cyrus dons bunny ears and pink hair in sexy Easter photoshoot

Miley Cyrus attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, U.S., April 2018.  (Reuters)

Miley Cyrus is ready for Easter!

Keeping up with her new tradition of marking each holiday with a social media photo series, the 25-year-old singer teamed up with Vogue for a shoot that's both playful and cute.

Shot by photographer Vijat Mohindra, Cyrus flaunts bubblegum pink hair while posing in a variety of pastel-colored outfits and holding glittery carrots.

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Easter photo shoot without some bunny ears, easter eggs, or an appearance from the Easter Bunny!

Naturally, Cyrus waited until "'Good' Friday" to share the photos with her fans on Twitter and Instagram.

As for what Cyrus is planning to do on actual Easter Sunday?"[I'm] going to a drag show, duh!" she explained to the outlet.

