Miley Cyrus dons bunny ears and pink hair in sexy Easter photoshoot

Miley Cyrus is ready for Easter!

Keeping up with her new tradition of marking each holiday with a social media photo series, the 25-year-old singer teamed up with Vogue for a shoot that's both playful and cute.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding: Here's Why It's Taking So Long (Exclusive)

Shot by photographer Vijat Mohindra, Cyrus flaunts bubblegum pink hair while posing in a variety of pastel-colored outfits and holding glittery carrots.

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Easter photo shoot without some bunny ears, easter eggs, or an appearance from the Easter Bunny!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

Miley Cyrus Being 'Very Secretive' About Her Wedding With Liam Hemsworth (Exclusive)

Naturally, Cyrus waited until "'Good' Friday" to share the photos with her fans on Twitter and Instagram.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

As for what Cyrus is planning to do on actual Easter Sunday?"[I'm] going to a drag show, duh!" she explained to the outlet.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Share Epic St. Patrick's Day Snaps -- See the Pics!