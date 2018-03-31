Chrissy Teigen 'grew up' with 'Roseanne' but says she will not watch reboot

Chrissy Teigen is one celebrity who will not be jumping on the "Roseanne" reboot bandwagon.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Teigen opened up about her honest, no-filter comments, shared her Beyonce bite knowledge and explained why she won't watch the new "Roseanne" reboot.

"It's a show that I grew up on," the model said of "Roseanne." "My dad still reminds me so much of John Goodman. I related to that family so much more than any family on television. I remember the way Roseanne would speak to D.J. about having a friend of a different race. I really think there's room for shows with different viewpoints than me."

Although the "Lip-Sync Battle" star was a fan of the original "Roseanne" series when she was younger, Teigen admitted that as an adult with different political views from the show's star, it is difficult for her to relate to the rebooted show.

"It is hard for me to support somebody personally that has such wildly different — they're not even different views," she explained. "It just comes down to a humanity standpoint. ... But it's hard. I love reality TV but if you want to dig into it, these shows probably aren't the greatest to watch."

With more than more than 26 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter, the model's views are well circulated. But the star also is also aware of her social media trolls and recalled the first time she realized her social media comments were scrutinized.

"Honestly when I first got my first major brand endorsement that was the first time where I couldn't say something that I thought was funny because there could be brand backlash," Teigen admitted. "Or when I couldn't go to award shows anymore because I always prided myself on being an outsider so I got to comment on performances just like a regular fan. When I couldn't do that [anymore] I knew that it was over for me."

The model recently used her social media clout to disclose that she knows the identity of the mysterious person who allegedly bit Beyonce at a party in December -- the scandal that has launched a probe into Hollywood's elite.

"It is funny though because I really believe that, we got hit so hard as a nation by so many really difficult subjects, really, really tough things. And for something like this to happen where we can all just bond," Teigen said. "I haven't spoken to anybody [about it]. The funniest part about it is it's not that big of a deal and so not what people think."

