Playboy Playmate's text messages may undercut her harassment claim against Guess co-founder

Text messages between former Playmate Kristina Shannon and Guess co-founder Paul Marciano may come back to bite her.

In February, Shannon accused Marciano of promising her a modeling career in exchange for sexual favors, but text messages between the pair, obtained by The Blast, allegedly paint the 28-year-old model as the pursuer in their alleged encounters.

“I want to see you it’s been so long,” one missive read. In others, she wrote “[I have a] huge master bedroom full of candles for love making” and “U should c-m over sometime for a pleasurable time!”

Another message Shannon allegedly sent included a video with another woman, and read, “I have a beautiful girl who wants to do a 3some with us.”

The site also reported that days before Shannon accused the designer of sexually harassing her, she sent him a message reading, “Hey word on the street is your going down this year Weinstein Style.”

In February, the fashion house launched an investigation into a series of allegations against Marciano.

Days before that, Kate Upton alleged that Marciano repeatedly groped and sexually harassed her when she modeled for Guess in 2010. She said she refused to participate in the in-house investigation into his alleged misconduct because the probe was spearheaded by Marciano’s personal attorney.

The investigation was later turned over to a different firm, but Upton reportedly still refused to answer questions.

Another model, Miranda Vee, accused Marciano of sexual harassment and of “passing” her to his friend Mohamed Hadid, who she alleged date raped her during a meeting to set up a test shoot for Guess. Vee later filed a police report regarding the alleged incidents.

Hadid and Marciano have both vehemently denied all claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Marciano has taken leave from the brand as the investigation proceeds.

The Blast reports that Shannon likely will not cooperate with investigators because she, like Upton, believes the issues extend widely into the rest of the Guess offices.

Reps for Shannon and Guess did not immediately return a request for comment.