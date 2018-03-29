Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't quite endorse Cynthia Nixon's NY governor run

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out about her former “Sex and the City” co-star running for New York governor. But the 53-year-old actress did not clearly endorse Nixon’s bid.

Parker told the New York Post’s Page Six she wants to learn more about her TV pal’s campaign.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid,” she said in a statement.

Nixon is going up against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

Nixon said recently she had the support of all of her former co-stars from the sex-filled HBO show.

Nixon, 51, said fans of the show have been very excited about her political run.

“I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my ‘Sex and the City’ community,” Nixon said, according to People. “We worked on an incredible series for many years together, and my colleagues’ ongoing support for my years of activism, and now my campaign, means a lot to me.”

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on the show, was direct in her endorsement of Nixon.

She tweeted after Nixon revealed she was running, “I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor!”

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall, who has had some drama with Parker in recent months, was less enthusiastic.

She wrote on social media, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

While Nixon has strong political connections and name recognition in the city that was the backdrop for her Emmy Award-winning role as lawyer Miranda Hobbes in the HBO comedy "Sex and the City," her star power among upstate voters is less certain.

Nixon, a Manhattan mother of three, is a longtime advocate for fairness in public school funding and fervent supporter of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has frequently clashed with Cuomo on a range of issues. Her campaign video showed her with her young son Max as she talks about being a proud public school parent.

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” Nixon said in the video. “New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

