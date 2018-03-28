Expand / Collapse search
DMX allowed to hear his song 'Slippin' in court before getting one-year sentence for tax fraud admission

Associated Press
Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, exits the U.S. Federal Court in Manhattan following his presentment on income tax evasion charges in New York City, U.S., July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC14C83E7A40

A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.

Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.

The 47-year-old rapper known to law enforcement and the courts as Earl Simmons has been incarcerated since his bail was revoked in January. He sobbed during the proceeding as his lawyer, Murray Richman, recalled his nightmarish childhood.

Richman says DMX has been a model prisoner. Still, prosecutors sought five years in prison for him, citing a lengthy rap sheet and drugs.

Richman wanted him free to support his 15 children and pay back more than $2 million in taxes.