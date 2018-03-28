Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed with a syringe, not a blade

New York Post
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating an attack on actor Feldman. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection with a passenger in his vehicle when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at the actorâs stomach around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital, where heâs in stable condition. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Corey Feldman attends the world Premiere of "Why Him?" in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating an attack on actor Feldman. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection with a passenger in his vehicle when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at the actorâs stomach around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital, where heâs in stable condition. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)  (2016 Invision)

Corey Feldman believes he was stabbed with a syringe Wednesday morning in LA by a stranger who opened his car door at a red light.

“The situation was scary and upon further examination, the conclusion was it’s most likely a syringe,” his rep tells us. “Doctors did tests to see if it was a poison or virus.”

Some found Feldman’s claims that he had been stabbed in an “attempted homicide” dubious.

The LAPD insisted he had no injuries but Feldman released a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed — with no visible injuries and holding a vape pen.

But his rep told us, “It’s absolutely not a hoax.”

Feldman says he was being followed by another car.

When he stopped, three men got out, and one opened his door and struck him with a syringe.

Feldman blames a “wolfpack” threatening him over his plan to speak out against Hollywood pedophiles.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.