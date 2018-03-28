Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed with a syringe, not a blade

Corey Feldman believes he was stabbed with a syringe Wednesday morning in LA by a stranger who opened his car door at a red light.

“The situation was scary and upon further examination, the conclusion was it’s most likely a syringe,” his rep tells us. “Doctors did tests to see if it was a poison or virus.”

Some found Feldman’s claims that he had been stabbed in an “attempted homicide” dubious.

The LAPD insisted he had no injuries but Feldman released a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed — with no visible injuries and holding a vape pen.

But his rep told us, “It’s absolutely not a hoax.”

Feldman says he was being followed by another car.

When he stopped, three men got out, and one opened his door and struck him with a syringe.

Feldman blames a “wolfpack” threatening him over his plan to speak out against Hollywood pedophiles.

