Boy, who received 'Avengers' greetings thanks to Shannon Bream, dies at 11

A boy with cancer who received several video greetings from stars of Marvel’s “Avengers” after Fox News anchor Shannon Bream arranged to make his wish come true died on Wednesday.

“Fox News @ Night” host tweeted that 11-year-old Emilio died.

“Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio's simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles,” Bream tweeted.

Bream met the boy's uncle on a flight and they spoke about the child's serious condition. Emilio suffered from Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and had “just days” to live.

The man reached out to Bream days later, saying his nephew was a huge fan of the “Avengers” and asked if it would be possible to have an actor from the superhero movie send him a video.

Bream took to Twitter over the weekend and asked followers if they could help connect her with the actors.

“Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!” she wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet generated thousands of likes and responses from celebrities, including “Captain America” actor Chris Evans, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds.

'AVENGERS' STAR CHRIS EVANS, 'DEADPOOL'S' RYAN REYNOLDS AND MORE MARVEL ALL-STARS HELP FULFILL DYING BOY'S WISH

With the help of others, like CNN's Jake Tapper, the boy received videos from eight celebrities including stars Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Rudd.

Bream said stars are still encouraged to send videos that will be sent to Emilio’s brothers.

“Though Emilio has passed, any Avengers/Heroes who wanted to send messages can now direct them to his twin little brothers who are big fans of yours too. DM me if you're interested. Let's all pray for them in the tough days/weeks ahead,” she tweeted.

Bream said Emilio also wrote a book called "The Mindless Boy" last year. All proceeds of the book go to the Genes Foundation, an nonprofit set up to bring awareness to genetic condition.