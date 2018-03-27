Gina Rodriguez cast in Netflix's 'Carmen Sandiego' movie

Gina Rodriguez will be starring in yet another “Carmen Sandiego” project for Netflix.

The “Jane the Virgin” star will topline a live-action film for the steamer. Rodriguez will star in and produce the movie through her I Can and I Will Productions, alongside producers Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser. Andy Berman of Misher Films is the executive producer.

Rodriguez is also voicing the title character in Netflix’s upcoming animated “Carmen Sandiego” series, which will start streaming in 2019.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is the owner of the “Carmen Sandiego” property. Fraser is the head of HMH Productions and the executive producer of the “Carmen Sandiego” Netflix original series and feature film. A line of books from HMH featuring Sandiego will launch in 2019 timed to the series debut.

The movie will be a standalone Carmen Sandiego adventure. No writer or director is attached to the pic yet.

“Carmen Sandiego” is an educational computer game franchise that follows Sandiego as she travels across the world stealing national treasure. Sandiego has been the main antagonist of several games, including “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” In addition, she was featured in multiple books, live-action game shows, and the animated series “Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego,” which ran for 40 episodes between 1994 and 1998.

Rodriguez is set to produce and topline the film “Someone Great” for Netflix. She also has a starring role in Sony’s “Miss Bala,” which hits theaters on Jan. 25, 2019. Rodriguez continues to star in CW’s “Jane the Virgin.”

Rodriguez is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

This story originally appeared in Variety.