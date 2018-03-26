Mayim Bialik 'taken aback' by Israeli president's 'Big Bang Theory' request

When Mayim Bialik met with Israel's president, she was "taken aback" by his one request.

The "Big Bang Theory" star was visiting Israel last week and shared on Facebook that she met with President Reuven Rivlin while she was there.

Much to Bialik's surprise, Rivlin is a fan of her hit series "The Big Bang Theory" and even asked the actress to act out a famous photo from the sitcom with him.

The photo was one that was originally taken of Bialik, who plays Amy, and co-star Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon.

"I was incredibly taken aback when the President of Israel asked me to mimic this famous Shamy photo... I happily obliged before cracking up... Who knew this would be a part of my visit," Bialik shared on Facebook.

Rivlin also shared a photo from their meeting on his Twitter page.