Courtney Love owes Uncle Sam over half a million dollars.

The singer was slapped with a lien from the IRS for $568,674.62 after she failed to pay her taxes in 2016, according to The Blast. The outlet reported in December that she paid $320,000 to settle her previous debts.

Love, 53, admitted to losing $27 million because of her lifestyle in 2014.

Love’s rep didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.