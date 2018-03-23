Expand / Collapse search
Cate Blanchett addresses Woody Allen controversy: 'I don't think I've stayed silent'

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
Cate Blanchett shares her thoughts on the Woody Allen allegations in a new interview.

Cate Blanchett shares her thoughts on the Woody Allen allegations in a new interview.

Cate Blanchett, who starred in Woody Allen's 2013 film "Blue Jasmine," addresses complaints that she has stayed silent on the sexual allegations surrounding the famed director.

Blanchett was asked in a recent interview how she is able to juxtapose being a #MeToo supporter while staying silent about the director's allegations.

"I don't think I've stayed silent at all. At the time that I worked with Woody Allen, I knew nothing of the allegations," Blanchett told CNN. "At the time, I said it's a very painful and complicated situation for the family, which I hope they have the ability to resolve."

Dylan Farrow, the 32-year-old adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, has stood by the claim that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was 7-years-old for more than two decades.

Farrow recounted her sexual assault in an emotional interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" in January. 

"I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up," Farrow recalled. "And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts."

Dylan Farrow talks about her assault on "CBS This Morning."

King then played a video of Allen's interview with "60 Minutes," during which the director denied the allegations and suggested his ex Mia Farrow coached Dylan in an effort to destroy him during their "very bitter acrimonious custody fight."

After watching the clip, Dylan Farrow broke down in tears saying she "thought I could handle" watching Allen.

"He's lying and he's been lying for so long. And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I'm sorry," Farrow, who is a mother, said through tears.

U.S. director Woody Allen (R) and cast member Cate Blanchett pose during the premiere of the film "Blue Jasmine" in Paris August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E98S0COR01

Blanchett and Allen at "Blue Jasmine" premiere.

Blanchett, who won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Jasmine in Allen's film, was attacked by Farrow in an open letter she penned in The New York Times in 2014. 

Farrow called out Blanchett for her work with Allen and said, "What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis CK? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me?" 

The "Blue Jasmine" actress responded to Farrow and said, "It's obviously been a long and painful situation for the family, and I hope they find some resolution and peace."

Cate Blanchett holds her Oscar for Best Actress for the film "Blue Jasmine" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS: - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (OSCARS-BACKSTAGE) - GM1EA33135W01

Blanchett at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Though the "Annie Hall" director has never been convicted for the allegations, Blanchett explained that she would support the claims needing to be re-investigated if legal action were to be taken.

"If these allegations need to be reexamined which, in my understanding, they've been through court, then I'm a big believer in the justice system and setting legal precedents," she said. "If the case needs to be reopened, I am absolutely, wholeheartedly in support of that."

