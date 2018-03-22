'The View' panel debate Biden's Trump threat with Sunny Hostin calling it 'chivalrous'

The panel on “The View” had a lot to say about the recent dust up between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. On Thursday’s broadcast, the panel discussed who would win in a fight and even called Biden’s threat chivalrous in its way.

For those unfamiliar, Joe Biden made remarks about wanting to beat up the president while speaking to the University of Miami College Democrats about mistreatment of women in our country.

“They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said.

The president responded to the quote with a fiery tweet, which prompted the ladies on “The View” to discuss the ongoing situation between the two leaders.

“I think Biden would beat him,” Joy Behar said. “You know, this guy [Trump] can’t even go to the bathroom without a golf cart.”

"There was something chivalrous about Joe Biden saying, you know, if he said that and we were in high school I’d take him out back and I’d kick his butt,” Sunny Hostin said. “I thought, you know, there’s something about that. Because he was also speaking at an event where he was encouraging men to stick up for women, not be just bystanders. So I don’t know.”

Meghan McCain noted that she didn’t want to make light of the situation as bullying can be a strong problem in the United States.

“I mean, that’s the thing,” Hostin continued. “Trump is such a bully. I almost - and I hate to say this. You know, why hasn’t anybody taken him out back and kicked his little butt?”

The other panelists jumped at Hostin, noting that none of them should be calling for violence.

“We really shouldn’t be advocating for violence,” McCain said. “This is a dangerous area. When President Trump was saying this stuff during the rallies, during the election, all you guys had a lot to say about the rhetoric and people getting kicked out, not have a double standard here. I don’t like double standards.”

Hostin doubled down on her remarks, musing about why no one has stood up to the president. McCain and Whoopi Goldberg noted that the Secret Service is the main reason no one has stood up to him physically. Still, Hostin persisted saying that she wishes someone would stand up to him. It’s unclear if she still meant metaphorically or physically as the panel moved on to a different topic.

You can watch the moment in question below.