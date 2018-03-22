Chrissy Teigen tells critics why she didn't take John Legend's last name

Chrissy Teigen has revealed why she kept her maiden name instead of taking her husband John Legend's last name -- and the reason may not be what you expect.

Teigen spoke out Thursday while replying to a Twitter user, who asked to "hear the reasoning behind women who won't take their husband's last name.”

The supermodel chimed, replying to a 2017 tweet after it started to go viral again, “My husband didn’t even take his last name?”

Fans were shocked.

"Wait ... his real name isn't legend? this is like when I found out the tooth fairy wasn't real," one user replied.

"So John's surname isn't legend?" another asked.

Legend was actually born John Stephens.

"John Legend is a nickname that some friends started calling me, and it kind of grew into my stage name," the singer explained in a 2008 interview with MTV. "'Legend' is something that I never would have chosen for myself originally. It grew to the point where more people in my circle would know me by that name than by my real name. I had to make a decision."

Teigen then explained why she didn't change her last name to Stephens, either.

“I am not anti-taking the last name at all,” Teigen wrote. “I was going to. just never got around to it and it isn't even the name he goes by. it wasn't some grand statement not to. I just don't see how the choice affects anyone else - why do people care so much!”

But that didn't stop people from continuing the discussion.

“Why is your example relevant to people who live in the real world?” a user asked Teigen.

“Because it doesn’t have to be, chad,” Teigen replied. “I can say whatever the f--- I want without chad’s permission, chad.”

“You’ll never understand the simple reason of “because I don’t want to”?” she later said in a different tweet.

Singer Cher then hopped into the Twitter discussion, clapping back at Teigen's critics and putting an end to the argument once and for all, “Also the tradition of doing so is super sexist & started in England back in the day bc women didn’t have rights and were essentially the property/responsibility of their fathers/husbands. So, hard pass.”