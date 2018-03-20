'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa reportedly suing realtor over flop-gone-bad

Tarek El Moussa couldn’t “Flip or Flop” this house.

The reality star is suing a realtor for $20,000 — plus interest — over a deal gone bad, according to The Blast.

El Moussa claimed in his suit that he contacted Shahen Martirosian over a “short sale” of a house in Glendale, California, in February 2015. Martirosian told him that he needed to put a $20,000 deposit into escrow for the deal to be approved by the bank and he reluctantly agreed, according to El Moussa. He then claimed that Martirosian used the money for his own personal use and started to dodge his calls.

El Moussa, 36, isn’t exactly strapped for the cash, though, as he recently closed on a $2.28 million mega-mansion in Costa Mesa, California.

El Moussa’s rep didn’t get back to us.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.