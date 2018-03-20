Elizabeth Hurley shares shocking photo of nephew's stab wound: 'We need to make our streets safer'

Elizabeth Hurley is doing all she can to help catch the men who stabbed her nephew, Miles Hurley.

"The Royals" star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a gruesome photo of Miles' stab wound, in the hopes of catching fans' attention and reaching someone who might know who attacked him.

"This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back. If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111. Please RT 🙏🏻," she wrote alongside the photo (Warning: graphic content).

Hurley revealed on March 10 that her 21-year-old nephew and his friend were stabbed during an attack in London that left them hospitalized and in severe pain. In another tweet on Tuesday, Hurley shared more information about the incident, writing that Miles and his friend "became involved in a verbal altercation with the occupants of another car following a minor collision."

"The men in the other car, pictured above, chased them at high speed," she continued, explaining that Miles and his friend later stopped and got out of their car. "The suspects also stopped, got out of their vehicle, attempted and failed to abduct my nephew by putting him in the trunk of their car, stabbed them both and drove off."

Hurley -- who shared a photo of the suspects' vehicle and asked that anyone who recognizes the car contact police -- has been keeping fans updated on Miles' recovery.

"Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week," Hurley wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering. My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend --who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. More later xxxx."

