'The Walking Dead' Season 8 finale and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 4 premiere get theater treatment

As if anticipation for the Season 8 finale of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” wasn’t high enough, the network is partnering with Fathom events to make the crossover event extra special.

The network announced on Thursday that it will not only bring “The Walking Dead” finale to the big screen, but the subsequent Season 4 premiere of the spinoff series “Fear the Walking Dead,” where the first crossover character, Morgan, will make his grand appearance.

In a special one-night-only screening on April 15, “Dead” fans can enjoy the “Survival Sunday” event at more than 750 participating movie theaters across the nation. The last episode of the flagship series’ eighth season will air, followed immediately by “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4. As if that wasn’t enough of a reason to grab your favorite walker fan and rush to get tickets, the cinema event will also feature exclusive bonus content that will be announced in the coming weeks. So even if you’re completely committed to your weekly viewing party, there’s extra content worth the ticket price for die-hard fans.

Tickets can be purchased through Fathom Events starting March 16 or at participating theater box offices. However, if you’re a TWD Fan Rewards Club member, you can get your tickets ASAP. Screenings begin live at 8:30 p.m. ET with a tape delay for fans in Alaska and Hawaii.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from ‘The Walking Dead’ and into the new world of ‘Fear,’” Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

For those unfamiliar, "Fear the Walking Dead" takes place years before the events of "The Walking Dead." Details about Morgan's involvment with the earlier storyline have been kept under wraps, but fans will remember that he spent a great portion of the early storyline on his own solo journey. It seems that solo journey allowed him to cross paths with the survivors on "Fear."