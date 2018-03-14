Miley Cyrus sued for $300M over 'We Can't Stop' copyright infringement

Miley Cyrus was hit with a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit on Tuesday from a Jamaican songwriter who said the singer’s hit “We Can’t Stop” too closely resembled a song he recorded 25 years ago, a report said.

Michael May said about 50 percent of Cyrus’ 2013 hit came from his 1988 song “We Run Things,” Reuters reported. May accused Cyrus and Sony-own RCA Records of misappropriating his material. He cited the song lines, “We run things. Things no run we,” which Cyrus sings, “We run things. Things don’t run we.”

“[Cyrus’ song] owes the basis of its chart-topping popularity to and its highly-lucrative success to plaintiff May’s protected, unique, creative and original content,” the lawsuit stated, according to Reuters.

May, whose stage name is Flourgon, said his song has been “a favorite for lovers of reggae music worldwide” since it topped the charts in Jamaica.

May wants Cyrus and RCA Records to seize all sales and performances of “We Can’t Stop.” The lawsuit does not specify any damages, but his lawyers called it a “$300 million case.”

Cyrus’ rep and RCA told Variety they will not be commenting on the pending lawsuit.

“We Can’t Stop” never reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 2 — behind Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” that also lost a multi-million lawsuit to Marvin Gaye’s estate.