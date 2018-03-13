Shia LaBeouf recalls 'mortifying' arrest: 'I’m a buffoon'

Actor Shia LaBeouf got candid on his 2017 arrest in Georgia which he called “mortifying,” saying he “f---ed up.”

LaBeouf was arrested on July 8, 2017, in Savannah, Ga.

LaBeouf became “disorderly” after asking a police officer and a bystander at an intersection for a cigarette.

“When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” authorities stated at the time in a police report. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.”

LaBeouf fled to a hotel when the officer tried to arrest him, and he was taken into custody in the lobby, police said.

At a police station, LaBeouf was caught on camera telling a black police officer that he was “going straight to hell, straight to hell, bro.” LaBeouf later said the man would go to hell “because he’s a black man.”

LaBeouf apologized a few days after his arrest saying he was “deeply ashamed” of his behavior.

LaBeouf opened up to Esquire for the magazine's April issue and discussed the arrest.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” LaBeouf recalled. “White privilege and desperation and disaster … It came from a place of self-centered delusion … It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested. I f---ed up.”

“I’m a buffoon,” LaBeouf continued. “My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic. They’re a struggling motherf---er showing his ass in front of the world.”

The “Transformers” actor continued that he wanted to “look” at his “failures in the face for a while” before he got back to acting again.

“I’ve been falling forward for a long time. Most of my life. The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot,” LaBeouf said.

The “Fury” star has had a string of arrests including one in January 2017 where he was arrested outside New York’s Museum of the Moving Image after he yanked a man’s scarf before scratching and shoving him. The assault and harassment charges were later dropped.