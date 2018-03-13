'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington isn't allowed to share spoilers at home, says Rose Leslie

No “Game of Thrones” spoilers for Rose Leslie, please.

Much like the rest of the Seven Kingdoms’ fandom, Kit Harington‘s fiancée is also awaiting the final season of HBO’s beloved series. But as the 31-year-old actress revealed Monday to Seth Meyers, she’d rather Jon Snow keep future plot details to himself.

“Talk about being an avid fan, I obviously am of ‘The Good Wife,’ but with ‘Game of Thrones,’ I’m like the rest of the world. I’m waiting for the new and final season,” Leslie said on “Late Night.”

Leslie, who — spoiler alert — played Harington’s love interest early in the show before being killed off, recalled kicking him out of the house as new scripts began to filter in.

“I remember over the summer obviously the new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad. I can read his facial expressions. I don’t want to know anything that’s going on within his eyes, so I sent him packing. I kind of boot him out so that he can go to the coffee shop, because I can gauge,” she said. “If he stiffens, it’s like, ‘Ooh someone’s dead.’ And then my mind goes off.”

Harington, 31, got Leslie back, however, by placing a model of his character’s decapitated head in their fridge for April Fools.

“I had just wrapped season one of ‘The Good Fight,’ so I had been in New York for about six months,” Leslie said of her return home to London. “We hadn’t spent a lot of time together, and then I go home and the bastard puts this in the fridge.”

Though her future husband won this round of prank wars, Leslie knows her time to get him back is running out.

“The anniversary is coming up, the first of April,” she said.

Leslie will have the rest of her life to seek revenge on Harington, given the couple got engaged last fall.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.