'Deal or No Deal' with Howie Mandel returning to TV

CNBC is joining TV’s revival bandwagon, setting a pact with Endemol Shine North America for new episodes of the game show “Deal or No Deal.”

Howie Mandel will be back as host of the show that aired from 2005 through 2009 in primetime on NBC. CNBC said the show was scheduled to debut in the fourth quarter of this year. It’s unclear if the new “Deal” will be a nightly or weekly addition to the business news cabler’s primetime lineup.

“Our primetime programs, with their focus on business and money, strive to be both entertaining and instructive. Shows like ‘The Profit’ and ‘Shark Tank’ are built around high stakes and high rewards. Those same elements live at the heart of ‘Deal or No Deal,’ which is why we believe it to be a perfect fit,” said CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman. “Today’s announcement confirms our deep commitment to primetime, strengthening our line-up, by adding one of the most successful game shows of all time along with the popular, original host, Howie Mandel.”

Scott St. John will also return as showrunner and executive producer along with Mandel. The show hails from Endemol Shine’s Truly Original banner, with Steven Weinstock and Glenda Hersh also serving as exec producers.

“Deal” is a fast-paced game of chance that challenges contestants to choose one of 26 briefcases in the hopes of finding the one with $1 million inside. The show also had a two-season run in first-run syndication from 2008-2010.

Mandel has remained a fixture on NBC’s air through his role as a judge on the hit summer series “America’s Got Talent.”

“Having been in this business for 40 years, I’ve been involved in every kind of production – live, variety, drama, film and animation. Nothing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was ‘Deal or No Deal, ’” Mandel said. “I am excited to re-embark on the most thrilling, life-changing show with the brilliant Scott St. John and our new partners at CNBC.”