Tim McGraw collapses during Ireland concert

Country music star Tim McGraw on Sunday night collapsed onstage while performing his hit “Humble & Kind,” in Dublin, Ireland.

McGraw's rep told the Associated Press the singer was attended by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

Rolling Stone was first to report the news that the crooner left the crowd shocked when he dropped to his knees and sat down.

McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying at the show, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the U.K., had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

The duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the U.S. on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

McGraw and Hill have been married for 21 years. Their first duet together, "It's Your Love," was on McGraw's 1997 "Everywhere" album, which was followed by "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me," from Hill's multiplatinum album "Faith."

Since then, they have had several popular duets, including their latest, "Speak to A Girl," which jumped into the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot country songs chart after they performed it on the ACM Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.