Julie Bowen questioning ex's finances, report says

Julie Bowen wants to know just how much money her estranged husband makes.

The “Modern Family” star — who is rumored to make $500,000 per episode — filed court documents requesting Scott Phillips’ financial records, according to The Blast. Bowen, 48, specifically wants records for any bank accounts in his name and records of any money he has made and paid to others.

12 BIGGEST CELEB BREAKUPS OF 2017

Bowen filed for divorce in February after 13 years of marriage. The couple has three sons: 10-year-old Oliver and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav.

Bowen’s rep didn’t get back to us.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.