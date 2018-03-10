Amber Heard and Sean Penn spotted dining together in Hollywood

Elon Musk’s ex Amber Heard clearly has a thing for bad boys — the actress has just shared a romantic dinner with Sean Penn.

Amid showing up at a series of Oscar parties — also attended by billionaire Musk — in Hollywood last weekend, sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Heard also enjoyed a late-night date with Penn.

The famous pair was spotted sharing dinner at A-list haunt the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel over Oscar weekend, “Page Six TV” first revealed.

A fellow diner told us, “Amber Heard and Sean Penn looked like they were on a date. They shared a bottle of red wine and were flirty and intimate with each other, at times in deep conversation and at times laughing.”

Reps for both Heard and Penn didn’t comment.

The source added that Heard and Penn’s date happened after Heard had graced top Hollywood agency WME’s Oscars party, which was also attended by Musk, who mingled separately from the actress with stars including Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. Heard was seen leaving the starry WME party alone shortly afterward.

The insider added, “Amber showed up in the same dress she wore to the WME party for her date with Sean. She looked beautiful and seemed happy, even if she may have avoided a run-in with Elon earlier in the night.”

Heard and Tesla billionaire Musk — who we first revealed were dating in 2016 — just split for the second time. They first broke up this past August, and the tech titan told Rolling Stone, “Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” he explained. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.” They reunited in December only to split again in February.

The “Rum Diary” actress and SpaceX founder — who looks set for a stellar $2.6 billion pay package from Tesla this month and was just praised by President Trump for his “beautifully” landing rocket boosters — nearly bumped into each other again last Sunday when they both separately arrived at an event at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Calif.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.