Courtney Stodden's financial woes revealed as star files for divorce

Courtney Stodden requested the judge deny Doug Hutchison spousal support in their divorce, and it’s becoming clear why.

Stodden, 23, is living life in the financial red zone, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The former “Marriage Boot Camp” star claimed she earns only $2,500 per month, but her expenses are $4,700 (including $1,000 per month on clothes).

Stodden also claimed she only has $2,700 in her checking accounts but her household furniture, appliances and other decorations amount to $10,000. Her financial situation has “changed drastically” due to a lack of production deals, she stated in the documents.

More: Courtney Stodden suffers miscarriage

Hutchison’s financials aren’t much better, as the 57-year-old actor filed for bankruptcy last year.

Stodden filed for divorce from Hutchison Tuesday after six years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.