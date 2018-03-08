Audrina Patridge 'more afraid' of ex Corey Bohan than ever before

Audrina Patridge filed an emergency request Wednesday in hopes of obtaining a restraining order against her ex-husband Corey Bohan and having him stripped of visitation rights with their 1-year-old daughter.

The former “Hills” star claims tensions reached a breaking point in recent weeks, particularly a court-ordered hand-off Monday, in which Bohan, 36, allegedly threatened Patridge, 32, stating, “You better start f–king playing nice, I’m f–king warning you,” according to documents obtained by Page Six from The Blast. Though Patridge recorded the alleged encounter, she also claims Bohan has been “stalking” her on social media, taking aim at an Instagram she posted Sunday of church notes.

“ONE THING I CANNOT STAND IS THOSE PEOPLE WHO ARE PURE EVIL PUSHING THE ‘I LOVE CHURCH’ BEHAVIOR,” Bohan allegedly shared on Snapchat, according to the docs filed in Orange County, California.

Patridge referenced additional instances of Bohan’s alleged aggressive behavior, claiming he once swerved his vehicle “dangerously close” to her sister Kasey. She also alleged Bohan has been “emotionally abusive” towards their daughter, Kirra, telling the child, “Mommy doesn’t pick you up anymore because she’s an L.A. party girl.”

The reality star noted she has been notified by Bohan’s attorneys that he has taken anger management and parenting courses. Patridge also stated she has not been informed if he has undergone individual therapy.

“I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter,” Patridge said in the docs. “I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Following Kirra’s birth in June 2016, the couple married in November after eight years of dating. Patridge filed for divorce last September after 10 months of marriage after an alleged domestic violence incident. She filed for a restraining order against Bohan a month later.

This story originally appeared the New York Post.