Arie Luyendyk Jr. says filming Becca Kufrin break up helped her to become the next 'Bachelorette'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may be one of the most controversial "Bachelors" yet. After his nationally televised breakup with contestant Becca Kufrin, the ex-race car driver has continued to defend his decision and claims that the messy split was for her benefit.

On Wednesday, the newly engaged "Bachelor" star appeared on "Good Morning America" and explained his side of the story to host, Michael Strahan.

“I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me,” he explained. “This was my fault, and I felt like filming that would let people know that, that if there were any questions on the breakup, that those would be squashed if they saw the breakup.”

Luyendyk then added that he thought the television breakup was a necessary factor in Kufrin becoming the next "Bachelorette."

“And I wanted her that opportunity, honestly, I wanted her [to have] that opportunity to be the potential Bachelorette,” he said.

But despite claiming to have good intentions for his now ex-fiancee, Luyendyk has received much backlash for his actions which have gone as far as the "Bachelor" being banned from the state of Minnesota - Kufrin's home state.

The brutal breakup has painted the winner as a bad boy and angered fans so much that Minnesota Rep. Drew Christensen signed a bill for an act to ban the 36-year-old reality star from the state.

“I’m a man of my word—here’s the bill banning Arie. #TheBachelor #mnleg,” Christensen tweeted Wednesday night.

Christensen first proposed the idea of banning Luyendyk Monday night.

“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers,” Christensen tweeted.

Christensen’s challenge surpassed his expectation, receiving nearly 12,000 retweets by the time he signed the bill.

"The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor," the letter reads. "It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the state."

The bill hasn't appeared on the Minnesota State Legislature site as of Thursday morning.

Fans overwhelming took Kufrin's side after the break up by making donations to her "cause."

Kufrin revealed on Tuesday night’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” episode that she received hundreds of donations through Venmo, a digital payment app, totaling more than $6,000, since the season finale of the “Bachelor” aired Monday night.

Fans urged the booted "Bachelor" contestant to use the money for wine, but Kufrin said instead of using the money for alcohol, she decided to donate the funds to Stand Up to Cancer. "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison added that the franchise would match Kufrin’s donation.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.