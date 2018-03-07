'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines: Major moments you should know

Though the hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” is currently airing its fifth and final season, stars Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t going away anytime soon.

The couple is slated to appear in a spin-off show next month called “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.”

The husband and wife from Waco, Texas, have many loyal fans -- but have also faced controversy. Here are some major moments and milestones in their careers.