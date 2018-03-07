CNN caught in family feud with ex-anchor Soledad O'Brien who called article 'mediocre,' 'facile'

CNN’s former anchor Soledad O’Brien took to Twitter Tuesday to attack one of its stories about the trials of the Trump administration, saying it was “why people hate the media.”

O’Brien — who's set to host “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” on Fox on Sunday — tweeted that an article by Chris Cillizza with the headline, “Donald Trump is Producing the Greatest Reality Show Ever,” is “terrible analysis.”

The piece begins with the sentence, “You can leave reality TV. But reality TV never leaves you.

Cillizza hit back at O'Brien, asking: “Did you actually read the piece? Or just make assumptions on the headline?”

“It’s not accurate. It’s not funny. It’s not clever. It’s not analysis,” O’Brien, former host of the CNN morning show “Starting Point,” shot back. “It’s facile. It shows an actual lack of understanding of reality tv (can’t believe I’m typing that). It’s mediocre. It’s a time when viewers need to understand what’s going on at the highest levels of [government].”

Cillizza said, “Genuinely sorry you feel that way. But appreciate your candor.”

Continuing her critique of the piece’s lack of depth, O’Brien told Cillizza to “be thoughtful about the stories you tell and how you tell them.”

Neither CNN nor O’Brien immediately returned Fox News’ request for comment.