Meghan Markle's final 'Suits' season revealed, mirrors real-life wedding (kind of)

Fans of “Suits” will finally witness the year’s most talked-about wedding.

After months of anticipation, USA Network released a new trailer for their popular drama, giving viewers a sneak peek of what the show will unveil when it returns March 28.

The trailer hints how Meghan Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, will enjoy “the adventure of a lifetime,” similar to the Hollywood star’s real-life journey in marrying UK’s Prince Harry.

The teaser shows actor Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, who tells his onscreen fiancée (Markle’s Zane): “I have wanted to marry you from the second I met you.” The trailer also recaps the pair falling in love throughout seven seasons as they gear up to walk down the aisle.

An emotional Markle is spotted responding, “You are my future… It would be the adventure of a lifetime.”

“Suits” was renewed by USA for an eighth season in January and announced the departures of Markle and Adam.

The drama’s original cast members – Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty – signed on to the next season, Deadline reported. The network also announced Dule Hill would become a series regular in Season 8.

Season 7 will resume on March 28 and will feature a two-hour finale on April 25 that would say goodbye to Markle, 36, and Adams, 36.

Coincidentally, the wedding episode will debut a few weeks before Markle’s own royal wedding to Prince Harry, 33, on May 19.

Variety previously reported Adam Korsh, the series creator, thanked Adams and Markle for their work on the show and confirmed there was a “Suits” spinoff planned starring Gina Torres, a former series regular.

“I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years,” said Korsh. “Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, but they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the ‘Suits’ family, and we wish them well in their days to come.”

Adams was among the first to react to Markle’s real-life engagement on Twitter.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” he tweeted. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Kensington Palace officially announced Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017. The couple first met in the summer of 2016 through mutual friends.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family,” the palace announced. “Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

Markle has been starring in “Suits” since 2011.