Jimmy Kimmel's mother made Oscar cookies and passed them out to celebrities during the show

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed what kept him energized during his second consecutive Oscars hosting gig.

On his Monday night show, Kimmel said while working crazy hours to prepare for the Oscars, going to bed around 2 a.m. and waking up at 7 a.m., he relied on his mother to provide him with a sugar boost.

“My mother, unbeknownst to me, spent the weekend making Oscar cookies,” Kimmel said in his show opening monologue. “And she put glitter [on them], I don’t know if it was edible or what. Cookies which she then packed in disposable Tupperware boxes and brought to the show."

But Kimmel's mother didn't stop there. The concerned mother proceeded to make sure all the Oscars attendees got their fill of sugar and offered her cookies the stars during the show.

“So while the Oscar show is going on, my mother is in the audience passing cookies around to various people, including Steven Spielberg,” Kimmel revealed. “She gave Steven Spielberg a cookie. And he ate it. Which really goes to show you that even when you're 50 years old and hosting the Academy Awards you can still be embarrassed by mommy.”

In addition to his mother passing out cookies, Kimmel decided to liven up this year's Oscars show by offering the winner with the shortest speech a free stay at Days Inn and a new jet ski. And in the middle of the show, Kimmel gathered several of the A-list celebrities who were at the show and took them to a movie theater across the street where they surprised a theater room full of fans.

But despite the funnyman antics, the ratings for the 90th Academy Awards show were down 20 percent compared to the 2017 numbers, averaging 26.5 million viewers to last year's 33 million.