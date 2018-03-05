Embarrassment as Emma Watson sports feminist tattoo with grammatical error

Emma Watson displayed some new ink at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party but social media users pointed out the tattoo’s glaring grammatical error.

The “Harry Potter” star showed off a tattoo that read “Times Up” on her arm -- clearly missing the apostrophe for the organization Time's Up.

It was not immediately clear if the tattoo was real. People reported the tattoo could be temporary.

The Brown University graduate has been an outspoken proponent of the Time’s Up movement, which began after bombshell exposés revealed decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up. A number of Hollywood stars, including Watson, have voiced their support and donated to the movement.

“There is no question that #TIMESUP should be and will be a global movement,” Watson wrote in an Instagram post. “A movement that is defined and led by those affected by the problem, not by those in power.”

Watson’s tattoo was apparently a sign of support for the movement but social media users quickly pointed out the phrase was missing an apostrophe.

“Times Up? Sans apostrophe? Might want to look into a refund for that Brown University bachelor’s degree in English literature,” one person tweeted.

“Emma Watson got a ‘Time’s Up’ tattoo but it’s missing the apostrophe. I sooooo thought she was better than that,” another social media user wrote.

“Oh Emma. The apostrophe love, the APOSTROPHE!!” another person wrote.

Watson, 27, has not commented on if the tattoo is real or not.