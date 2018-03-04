Jennifer Lawrence climbs over chairs while juggling wine in true J-Law style

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't nominated for an Oscar this year, but she still stole the limelight in true J-Law fashion – with a wine glass and a wide grin.

The 27-year-old actress smirked Sunday night as she hiked up her dress and raised a leg over a chair at the Dolby Theatre, holding her floor-length gown in one hand and a full wine glass in another.

It's "peak Jennifer Lawrence," fans commented as photos of Lawrence's risky move during the 90th annual Academy Awards circulated online. They also noted that she "didn't spill a drop."

"I vow to take on every new challenge in 2018 with the grace and poise of Jennifer Lawrence climbing over theater seats with a full glass of wine at the Oscars tonight," one Twitter user commented.

"Jennifer Lawrence is all of us as she attempts not to spill her wine while climbing over Oscars seats," another added.

This isn't Lawrence's first time stealing the spotlight for her Oscars shennanigans.

The "Red Sparrow" star famously slipped on stage at the 2013 Oscars as she made her way up the stairs to accept her award for Best Actress in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

The next year she took another tumble. This time, on the red carpet. She tripped and attempted to grab onto a friend standing in front of her in hopes of breaking her fall. A security guard stepped in to help the embarassed actress to her feet.

"I did trip over a cone," she later told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not safe."

Lawrence says her alter-ego, "Gail" and maybe "a little rum," may be to blame for her clumsiness.

"It's not just every time I'm drunk, I turn into this 'Gail,'" Lawrence told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" earlier this week. "It's a very specific drunk...I think she's some sort of, like, tortoise gambler or something. I don't always turn into this masculine alter-ego just to make my friends laugh."