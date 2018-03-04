Expand / Collapse search
Audience reaction to Oscars' military tribute leaves some viewers underwhelmed

Wes Studi, the first Native-American to present at the Oscars, introduced a segment paying tribute to the military.

Studi spoke about his time serving in the army during the Vietnam War before a video montage of military films played.

While Studi's introduction was heartfelt, viewers on social media pointed out that the reactions from the A-listers in the audience were lackluster.

Earlier in the night, host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the night encouraging positivity, before quickly taking jabs at President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and even Fox News viewers.