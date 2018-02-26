Kylie Jenner returns to Snapchat to share new footage of baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner decried Snapchat last week, causing the company's stock to drop, but she's returned to the app to tease fans with another glimpse of baby Stormi on social media.



On Sunday, the Snapchat queen shared a video of her daughter's foot in the palm of her hand.

Stormi!!!👶🏼 (Posted 2/25/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:12pm PST

As she held the tiny foot, Jenner said quietly, “Mommy’s cute little toes."

Stormi, who was born on Feb.1, made her Instagram debut at the beginning of the month after Jenner announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.

Jenner's photo of her daughter quickly became the most-liked photo on Instagram with nearly 18 million likes, beating Beyonce's pregnancy revelation photo.

The new mom also recently made headlines when it was reported that Snapchat stock lost $1.3 billion after Jenner tweeted that she no longer uses the app.

The new mom tweeted: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad” Wednesday afternoon.

Soon after, it was reported that the the stock value of Snapchat’s parent company fell by 6 percent or $1.3 billion.

But clearly, the star made a Snapchat exception for her Stormi footage.

Stormi is barely three weeks old, but the 20-year-old reality star is already turning her daughter into a household name with an all new Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection that was inspired by her new bundle of joy.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner announced the new Weather Collection for her Kylie Cosmetics line, which features such eyeshadow palettes dubbed "Calm Before the Storm" and "Eye of the Storm."

"I spent a lot of time on this collection, and I put a lot of detail into it. So I'll do my best to try to show you guys all the fun details,” the 20-year-old mogul said in an Instagram story on Thursday, Allure magazine reported.

That same day, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “Life of Kylie” star teased images of the “Weather Collection” products via Twitter and Instagram. The set is scheduled to drop on Feb. 28.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.