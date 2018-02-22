Josh Gad opens up about friend who lost son in Florida high school shooting: It's 'almost too much for me to bear'

Actor Josh Gad offered his support and love to his friend Max Schachter Wednesday whose son was killed in last week’s school shooting in Florida.

Gad, 36, tweeted Wednesday as Schachter appeared at CNN’s town hall with Florida lawmakers to mourn his son, Alex, 14, who was one of the 17 people killed last week in the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

At the gathering, Schachter read a poem written by Alex.

“Watching our family friend Max Schachter read his son Alex’s poem tonight is almost too much for me to bear. Max, we are all with you. We love you. Your strength is incredible. Your son’s poetry is light in this darkness,” the “Frozen” actor tweeted.

The poem read: "Life is like a roller coaster/ it has some ups and down/sometimes you can take it slow or very fast/ it may be hard to breathe at times/ but you have to push yourself and keep going/ your bar is your safety/ it's like your family and friends/ You hold on tight and you don't let go/ But sometimes you might throw your hands up/ Because your friends and family will always be with you/ just like that bar keeping you safe at all times/ it may be too much for you at times/ the twists, the turns, the upside downs/ But you get back up/ you keep chugging along/ eventually it comes to a stop/you won't know when or how/ but you will know that'll be the time to get off and start anew/ Life is like a roller coaster.”

Schachter said Alex “loved rollercoasters” and “had no idea his poem would become his future.” The grieving father said his other son read the poem at Alex’s funeral, the Daily News reported. He said Alex wrote the poem just two weeks before his death.

Following the news of the shooting, Gad tweeted the shooting involved a family friend.

“Just learned some horrible and shocking news involving family friend whose son was shot today at the school. Please put out lots of good vibes and prayers for he and all of the families navigating this nightmarish day,” Gad tweeted on Feb. 14, 2018.

The next day, the “Beauty and the Beast” star tweeted that his friend’s son died.

“Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gunshot wound. My grief for this family and many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless. I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again,” Gad wrote.