Ashton Kutcher just had 'water and tea for a week' after split from Demi Moore

Following his bitter split from Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher decided to go to the mountains and survive only on tea and water.

“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher, 40, recently told Dax Shepard on his podcast “Armchair Expert.” “I took all my computers away, my phone my everything … I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.”

The former “That 70s Show” actor explained that during his seven-day “spiritual” visit to Big Sky, Montana, his liquid diet began to catch up with him.

“I started to hallucinate on day two, which was fantastic … It was pretty wonderful,” Kutcher joked.

He also practiced tai chi, although he has no training in the martial art form. “I was just doing what came to me,” he said.

Atop the Montana mountains, he spent his weeklong fast writing down all his regrets in past relationships and sending letters to each ex he had wronged. Kutcher, who is 16 years younger than Moore, was reported to have cheated on the actress during their marriage with a younger blonde.

Kutcher’s divorce from Moore was settled in 2013 — two years after the couple separated.

The actor now lives a happily married life with wife, Mila Kunis, and their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.