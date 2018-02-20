Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Princess Diana's personal photographer Patrick Demarchelier accused of sexual assault

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier poses at the first annual UNICEF Women of Compassion Luncheon in Los Angeles, California February 11, 2011.

French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier poses at the first annual UNICEF Women of Compassion Luncheon in Los Angeles, California February 11, 2011.  (Reuters)

Princess Diana's personal photographer has been accused of sexual assault, making him the latest fashion industry personality to be called out for alleged inappropriate behavior.

French photographer Patrick Demarchelier is accused of sexual misconduct by a former assistant and six models, who spoke out in a Boston Globe expose.

Demarchelier became the first non-British photographer to snap the royal family when Princess Diana hired him in 1989. He took the famous photo of the late princess in a strapless gown and tiara which appeared in Vogue.

An image of Princess Diana is inspected at the press preview for 'Vogue 100: A Century of Style' exhibiting the photographs that has been commissioned by British Vogue since it was founded in 1916 at National Portrait Gallery on February 10, 2016 in London, England.

An image of Princess Diana taken by Patrick Demarchelier is inspected at the press preview for 'Vogue 100: A Century of Style' exhibiting the photographs that has been commissioned by British Vogue since it was founded in 1916 at National Portrait Gallery on February 10, 2016 in London, England.  (Getty)

Demarchelier's former assistant, who remains unnamed in the piece, alleges the photographer began coming on to her when she was 19-years-old. She said she eventually gave into his requests because she felt her job was at risk.

MORE: Prince Harry says Meghan Markle and Princess Diana would have been 'thick as thieves'

"I remember many test shoots with teenage girls where Patrick’s team of assistants (including me) was dismissed for the day only to find naked photos of the girl in the darkroom the next day," she alleged.

Demarchelier denied the accusations against him calling them "ridiculous."

One model told the paper that when she was a teenager working with Demarchelier in Paris, he asked her for oral sex in exchange for helping her career. She refused but two years later found herself working with him again in New York where he repeated his request.

Fox411: Princess Diana's hair stylist, Sam McKnight, shares the real story behind the royal's iconic haircut and how, at first, it was actually an illusion.

Others accused Demarchelier of unwanted touching.

Demarchelier spoke about his relationship with Princess Diana in a 2008 interview with The Telegraph.

"We became friends," he told the paper. "She was funny and kind - but fundamentally she was a very simple woman who liked very simple things."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.