Jay-Z racks up $91,135 bar tab, leaves $11G tip

Jay-Z had one expensive night out in Manhattan on Sunday, dropping more than $110,000 to celebrate the birthday of Juan “OG” Perez, his close friend and president of Roc Nation Sports.

Jay skipped the All-Star game to take OG Juan and a group of Roc Nation execs to Zuma in Midtown for dinner, picking up the tab of $13,000.

Then, the group headed uptown to Made in Mexico in Inwood, spending $9,000 on drinks, including Jay’s D’Ussé cognac, followed by a stop at nearby nightclub Playroom, where — even though they were, by this point, down to a group of six — they ordered and paid full price for 40 bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne, which is owned by Jay.

The rapper was seen handing bottles out to other tables in the club.

The stunned Playroom server posted Jay’s check on Snapchat, which came to a whopping $91,135, which included an epic $11,000 tip.

