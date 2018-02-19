Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may never have been legally married

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may not even be married.

The Hollywood couple announced on Thursday that they were heading for divorce — but TMZ is now claiming there is no evidence to suggest they ever got hitched in the first place.

The couple had a lavish ceremony at their Bel Air home in 2015; however, the website says it has checked marriage records in L.A. County all the way back to 2010 and there is no record of a marriage license for them.

It does say there's such a thing as a "confidential marriage license," but states "we're told they did NOT get one in L.A. County."

The website claims to have spoken to insiders in Jen's group and they say there's been "talk for a long time they might not be legally married."

The Sun reached out to representatives for both Justin and Jennifer.

