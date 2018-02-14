Bon Jovi sells New York condo for $2M less than asking price

Jon Bon Jovi has off loaded his New York City condo, but the star didn't come out of the situation in a "Blaze of Glory."

The original asking price for the three-bedroom in the West Village, which the rock star listed in June 2017, was $17.25 million, but Bon Jovi dropped the price to $15.95 million recently, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 4,000 square-foot home included a den and a 1,500 square-foot garden.

The property eventually sold for $15 million, The New York Post reported.



According to The Post, the final sale price was a big loss for the star because sources say singer bought the apartment at for $12.95 million and spent money on "extensive rennovations."

The newspaper did not elaborate on how much he spent to fix up the place at 150 Charles Street.

The Post reported the rocker “just wanted out of the building,” and he was likely living on a prayer that it would sell at all.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bon Jovi spent $19 million on a new place nearby, in Greenwich Village.