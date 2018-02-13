Isaac Mizrahi blames Trump administration for his weight gain

The Trump administration is doing Isaac Mizrahi’s waistline no good, he says.

While performing at Café Carlyle on Saturday night, the ebullient fashion-designer-turned-cabaret-star said that he’s been “power eating” his feelings about the government.

Every time he sees Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he says, “that’s a pint of ice cream,” and each time he lays eyes on pollster-turned-opioid-czar Kellyanne Conway, “that’s two racks of ribs.”

The show by the “Project Runway All Stars” judge has included numbers from Charles Aznavour to Bob Dylan.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.