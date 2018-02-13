Expand / Collapse search
Isaac Mizrahi blames Trump administration for his weight gain

By Oli Coleman | New York Post
Designer Isaac Mizrahi acknowledges the crowd following his Fall 2010 fashion show at New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION) - GM1E62J0HQ501

The Trump administration is doing Isaac Mizrahi’s waistline no good, he says.

While performing at Café Carlyle on Saturday night, the ebullient fashion-designer-turned-cabaret-star said that he’s been “power eating” his feelings about the government.

Every time he sees Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he says, “that’s a pint of ice cream,” and each time he lays eyes on pollster-turned-opioid-czar Kellyanne Conway, “that’s two racks of ribs.”

The show by the “Project Runway All Stars” judge has included numbers from Charles Aznavour to Bob Dylan.

 

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.